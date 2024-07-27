More rains most likely from July 28-31: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rains-wind/thundershower at various parts of the country from July 28-31 with occasional gaps. As per synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea in upper parts from July 27 (night) and likely to penetrate central and southern parts from July 29.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from July 28-31 with occasional gaps.

Rainwind/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lohdran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from July 29-31 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls are expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from July 28-31 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls is expected in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani, Kohlu, Harnai, Naseerabad and Jaffarabad)l from July 29-31with occasional gaps. In Sindh, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu on July 29 and July 30

with occasional gaps.

In Kashmir, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls are expected in Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from July 27(night) to July 31 with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions at times are expected.

However rainfall activity is also expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar on July 28 and 29 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, heavyfalls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kurrum, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Kashmir from July 28-30.

Heavyfalls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Peshawar from July 28-30.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers and tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious and manage their traveling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.