MoU signed between Larkana SMBBMU and University of Alberta, Canada

LARKANA - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana, and the University of Alberta, Canada, during a virtual ceremony held at the VC Secretariat, SMBBMU Larkana.

The University of Alberta is a public research university located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The University of Alberta has ranked 91st in the world and fourth in Canada.

The Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU, Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah, along with Registrar Prof. Safdar Ali Shaikh, Dean of Medicine & Allied Sciences Prof. Bashir Ahmad Shaikh, Prof. Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Principal CMC, signed the MoU with the Vice Rector of the University of Alberta, Prof. Dr. Brenda Hemmelgarn, Prof. Xin Min Li, and Prof. Uwais Qarni.

This MoU symbolizes a shared commitment to cooperation across student and faculty exchange programs, fieldwork education, and collaborative endeavors in academics and research. The agreement also includes joint workshops, conferences, and training initiatives.

This collaborative effort signifies a remarkable step toward international academic and research cooperation. This MoU represents a significant milestone in fostering global partnerships and enhancing educational and research opportunities for both institutions.