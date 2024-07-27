Saturday, July 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NA body advocates codification of parliamentary secretaries’ role, responsibilities

NA body advocates codification of parliamentary secretaries’ role, responsibilities
Our Staff Reporter
July 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  In a bid to further increase their efficiency for effective disposal of parliamentary business, the National Assembly committee, on Friday recommended the ministry for initiation of legislation to codify the role, responsibilities, salaries, perks and privileges of the parliamentary secretaries. These recommendations were made during the third meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, held under the Chairmanship of Rana Iradat Sharif Khan. The secretary, ministry of parliamentary affairs provided a comprehensive briefing on the working of the Ministry. She further elucidated that the Ministry plays an important role in establishing a liaison between the ministries/divisions and the parliament, which is essential for coordination in both official and non-official business. The Hon. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs informed the Committee that the Ministry is in the process of finalizing its “Parliamentary Outreach Policy.” The meeting was attended by MNAs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed, Raja Qamarul Islam, Naveed Aamir, Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain and Shahida Begum. Besides that, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

President lauds role of Bohra community in development

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1722053660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024