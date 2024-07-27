NA body advocates codification of parliamentary secretaries’ role, responsibilities

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to further increase their efficiency for effective disposal of parliamentary business, the National Assembly committee, on Friday recommended the ministry for initiation of legislation to codify the role, responsibilities, salaries, perks and privileges of the parliamentary secretaries. These recommendations were made during the third meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, held under the Chairmanship of Rana Iradat Sharif Khan. The secretary, ministry of parliamentary affairs provided a comprehensive briefing on the working of the Ministry. She further elucidated that the Ministry plays an important role in establishing a liaison between the ministries/divisions and the parliament, which is essential for coordination in both official and non-official business. The Hon. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs informed the Committee that the Ministry is in the process of finalizing its “Parliamentary Outreach Policy.” The meeting was attended by MNAs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed, Raja Qamarul Islam, Naveed Aamir, Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain and Shahida Begum. Besides that, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other senior officers also attended the meeting.