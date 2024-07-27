Nation can never forget sacrifices of Armed Forces: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the nation can never forget the sacrifices of Armed Forces for the country's defence.

In a statement on the occasion of 76th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, he said the officers and soldiers of the armed forces have been and are giving great sacrifices for the defence of the country.

He said the entire nation is proud of the martyrs of the armed forces and their families.

Shehbaz Sharif said the nation is standing by the armed forces, who are performing their duties without caring about their lives for the sake of the defence of the homeland.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed.

He said Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed set an eternal example of loyalty to the motherland for future generations by prioritizing the protection of the soil over his own life. He said this day reminds the entire nation of the unparalleled sacrifices of its martyrs.