Nisar Khuhro praises Zardari’s role in upholding democracy

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Khuhro stated that Asif Ali Zardari is the first civilian to serve as the country’s President for a second term. President Zardari, by implementing the 18th Amendment and transferring his powers to the parliament, ensured the continuity of democracy and upheld the supremacy of the parliamentary constitution in the country. His policy of reconciliation has also contributed to the functioning of democratic governments in the country.

Nisar Khuhro expressed these views while speaking at the 69th birthday celebration of President Asif Ali Zardari, organized by the People’s Labor Bureau. He also noted that President Asif Ali Zardari has the solution to end the current political strife in the country.

The PPP Sindh President emphasized that the doors of the People’s Party are open for reconciliation and dialogue with all political parties. He also urged Imran Niazi to disassociate himself from the Tiger Force within his party, as there is no place for any private force in politics.

Nisar Khuhro further mentioned that for the survival of democracy, the parliament was established with the support of the PML-N, but Imran Niazi is not a supporter of democracy. He stated that under the People’s Party’s rule, there are no political prisoners, but the law will take action against those who commit crimes.