PA speaker says office of opposition leader stands vacant

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Friday said that after the Supreme Court’s decision on reserved seats, the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly stood vacant. Addressing a press conference in the Punjab Assembly, the speaker stated that the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) who had submitted names for the Leader of the Opposition have now joined the PTI and the SIC had lost status as a parliamentary party.

“The opposition leader was representing the SIC which is no longer a parliamentary party in Punjab Assembly after the SC verdict on reserved seats,” the speaker maintained, adding that PTI has become the parliamentary party instead of SIC.

“You cannot remain the opposition leader as your parliamentary party has been changed,” the speaker remarked addressing Ahmad Khan Bachhar of the SIC. He asserted that no one would be allowed to use abusive language in the Assembly as the effects of abuse and hatred spread far and wide. He further mentioned that in the past five months, seventy percent of the Assembly’s time was given to the opposition, but if the opposition continues with the politics of abuse, it will not be tolerated.

Malik Ahmad Khan lamented that the opposition requisites a session but it does not attend the assembly session. Instead, they mark fake attendance for TA/DA. The nation has heard of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, but now it has witnessed Ali Baba and Sixty Thieves”.

The speaker said he had the authority to suspend the membership of MPAs who use abusive language in the house. He added that it was really shameful to use abusive language against anyone’s family members.

He said he gave a level-playing field to everyone in the house but no he really wanted to end this abusive culture. The PA speaker said that he had constituted a committee of ethics that would soon submit its report in the house.

He stated that if the Leader of the House is not allowed to speak, then the Leader of the Opposition will not be given the right to speak either. Answering a question, the speaker clarified that the vehicles purchased for his office were meant for the Speaker’s Office. “These vehicles are required for high-level national and international dignitaries when they visit the Assembly. Other assemblies have luxury vehicles for their Speakers, but I have not bought luxury vehicles”.

The Speaker also described Provincial Minister Azma Bukhari’s fake video issue as unfortunate, stating that digital terrorism is being perpetrated through fake videos, which needs to be stopped urgently

To a question, he said that the cases of 26 seats were still pending in the courts and the government will not collapse if the verdict goes in the favour of the opposition.