Pak youth leaders showcase PMYP at 22nd Int’l Sustainability Conference in Geneva

ISLAMABAD - Rizwan Anwar, Global Youth Ambassador to United Nations, and Ms Maha Jamil, UN Youth Advocate, represented the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva during the 22nd International Sustainability Conference. Rizwan Anwar underscored the proactive involvement of Pakistan’s youth in driving social transformation. Speakers emphasized that, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the government of Pakistan is implementing strategic measures to ensure sustainable youth development. The PMYP is committed to advancing four pivotal areas: education, employment, environment, and engagement. The 22nd International Sustainability Conference was graced by participants from the United Kingdom, United States, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, France, Norway, Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Poland, Turkey, Azerbaijan, China, Korea, and Canada. The international delegates commended the success of the Prime Minister Youth Programme, with Commonwealth representatives particularly advocating for the adoption of similar initiatives within Commonwealth countries, in light of Pakistan’s chairmanship of the Commonwealth Youth Ministers Task Force. Senior officials from the United Nations expressed their appreciation for the accomplishments of the Prime Minister Youth Programme and pledged their support to promote this development model on a global scale.