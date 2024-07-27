Pakistan full of talented people: Gilani

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani yesterday said that Pakistan was full of talented people in all fields. Senate chief attended an art exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of young artists, calling them a valuable asset to the nation. He expressed his delight at seeing the works of 12 young artists displayed at the exhibition, highlighting the hard work and vision evident in their creations.

Gilani stressed the need to provide excellent opportunities to these young artists, noting that encouraging them leads to improvements in their performance and work. He also shared his personal appreciation for art, stating that seeing artworks can leave a lasting impression on viewers. Chairman Senate pointed out the growing prominence of fine arts and digital art in Pakistan. He called for effective strategies and initiatives to further develop this sector, describing the act of bringing imaginative ideas to canvas as a skill that amazes viewers.

He emphasized that each artist has a unique personality and that awareness of new trends is crucial for artists to explore new dimensions in their work. Gilani encouraged students of calligraphy and fine arts to work diligently to hone their skills. Gilani witnessed the craftsmanship of the artists firsthand, praising the artworks as exemplary pieces of art. He suggested that such exhibitions should be held across all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he believes they would garner significant interest. He added that such exhibitions help enhance Pakistan’s soft image worldwide.

Chairman Senate also commented on the educated and hardworking people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former FATA regions, acknowledging the efforts made to control terrorism in these areas. He expressed hope for a future where peace and stability prevail across the country, noting Pakistan’s significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He urged everyone to contribute to projecting a positive image of Pakistan abroad. Gilani commended the exhibition organizers for their excellent efforts. Accompanying him at the event were Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Punjab Provincial Assembly Member Amina Sheikh.