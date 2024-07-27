Pakistan’s income tax burden on salaried class 9.4 times higher than India: PBC

KARACHI - The Pakistan Business Council has revealed a stark disparity in rates between Pakistan and India, showing that Pakistan’s salaried individuals face a tax burden 9.4 times greater than their Indian counterparts.

According to a statement released by the Council, a salary of 100,000 Pakistani Rupees translates to approximately 30,030 Indian Rupees. The annual tax on a monthly salary of 100,000 Rupees in Pakistan is 30,000 Rupees, compared to just 3,018 Pakistani Rupees in India. For a monthly income of 150,000 Rupees,

Pakistan’s annual tax is 120,000 Rupees, while in India, it is merely 12,027 Pakistani Rupees. The Pakistan Business Council criticized the country’s tax system, asserting that it is inequitable and does not provide corresponding benefits to its salaried class.