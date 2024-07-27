Pakistan U18 team departs for 15th Asian U-18 Volleyball C’ship in Bahrain  

LAHORE - The Pakistan U18 volleyball team has left for the 15th Asian U-18 Volleyball Championship to be held in Bahrain from July 28 to August 4, 2024. This event will see talented young players from across Asia compete at the highest level, showcasing their skills and determination on the international stage. The Pakistan team comprises 12 skilled and dedicated players who have undergone rigorous training to prepare for this championship. The selected players include Talal Ahmed, Abu Bakar, Muhammad Anas, M Hassan, Jabran, Ajmal Junaid, Muhtad Ali Shah, M Junaid, M Irfan, M Yahya, M Nasir and Khizar Hayat. The team management comprises M Kamran (head of delegation), M Buksh Javed (team manager), Saeed Ahmad Khan (head coach), M Suleman (assistant coach), M Salman (physio), M Sabtain (referee). “We are confident that our team will make Pakistan proud in this prestigious championship,” said head coach M Kamran. “We have a talented group of players who have been training hard, and we are excited to see them in action.” The team has been diligently preparing for this championship, with intense training sessions aimed at enhancing their skills and teamwork. The players and coaches have worked tirelessly to ensure they are in peak condition to compete against the top teams from across Asia.