Palestinian and Jewish protesters stage rare peace march

Tel Aviv - Chanting “yes, to peace, yes, to a deal”, hundreds of Palestinian and Jewish Israelis marched noisily through Tel Aviv on Thursday night, demanding an end to the war in Gaza and the cycle of violence.

Their agenda starts with a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, but ultimately, they want to reboot Palestinian-Israeli relations, and breathe new life into the moribund peace movement.

“It basically went silent after October 7,” and the start of the war, Amira Mohammed, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, said of the peace camp.

“The radicals became louder than the peace movement. So right now, we’ve got to be radical about the peace that we want.”

Mohammed said that included an “acknowledgement of the power dynamic between occupier and occupied” as well as “accountability on both sides.”

“We can’t stop violence with more violence,” said teacher Carmit Bar Levy, 49. “We need to ensure a good life for both Palestinians and Jews inside of Israel. We have to acknowledge they have the same right to live here as us.” She said there was a growing sense since the outbreak of the war that the status quo could not hold. “Peace is the only way forward,” said Marcelo Oliki, 64, a survivor of the Hamas-attacks on Kibbutz Nirim. “There are children, women and babies dying just across the border from me. There are people there who are grieving too, just like me, and that want peace, too, like me.” As the war grinds on, demonstrations have erupted in Israel’s largest city multiple times a week, some staged by families of the hostages in Gaza, some held by anti-government demonstrators active before the war, and others by the Jewish-Arab peace camp.

About 20 percent of Israel’s 9.5 million inhabitants are Arab, and many of whom identify as Palestinian. According to activists and watchdogs, Palestinian citizens of Israel have struggled to get authorisation for anti-war protests. Thursday’s march was postponed a week after organisers said permission was abruptly withdrawn.

While Tel Aviv’s various protest groups may diverge on politics, they overlap in the call for an immediate ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his insistence on “total victory” while addressing the US Congress on Wednesday, while at home, members of his far-right coalition have threatened to collapse the government over any deal with Hamas.