People protest against lawlessness in Wana

WANA - Thousands of people gathered in Lower Wana, South Waziristan, for a rally and meeting organized by the ‘United Political Peace Pasoon’ to protest lawlessness, extortion, and target killings.

Despite a complete shutdown of the Wana bazaar and closure of the main internal road, a large crowd attended on foot. The event drew representatives from various political parties, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl), Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Local leaders addressed the crowd, emphasizing the state’s responsibility to maintain peace and fulfil its duties.

Speakers criticized the prevalence of target killings, extortion, and lawlessness, suggesting state institutions are either failing or supporting those responsible. They demanded state institutions correct their course and fulfil constitutional responsibilities within Pakistan’s legal framework.

The leaders declared themselves peaceful but warned state institutions that if they fail to maintain peace, the public movement will consider next steps.