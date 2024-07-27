Police get custody of Amna Urooj

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over the accused, Amna Urooj, involved in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case, to the police on a four-day physical remand. The police produced the accused before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad and sought her physical remand, stating that her custody was required for recovery and investigations.

The court granted a four-day physical remand of the accused and ordered for producing her upon the expiry of the remand term on July 30. Earlier in the day, the police had presented Amna Urooj before Judicial Magistrate Nabeela Amir at the expiration of her previous remand term. The police informed the court that sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act had been added to the case. The judicial magistrate then ordered the police to present the accused before the ATC. The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused on a complaint of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.