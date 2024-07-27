Police to intensify action against crime against women, children

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office here on Friday to review progress on cases involving crimes against women and children.

Detailed assessment of ongoing investigation cased regarding women and child along with other professional matters discussed during the meeting. On the instructions of the CCPO Lahore, a letter of displeasure was issued to the SP (Investigation) Sadar Division due to poor performance. The CCPO instructed the in-charges of the Special Sexual Offenses Investigation Unit (SSIOU) to expedite the resolving of ongoing cases based on merit. He also directed supervisory officers to monitor these cases daily and ensure immediate action on incidents involving women and children.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana reaffirmed the Lahore Police’s commitment to ensuring severe punishment for those involved in violence against women. He encouraged affected women to seek legal assistance by contacting their nearest police station, the Virtual Women Police Station or dialing 15 Police helpline. The CCPO emphasized that Lahore Police is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of domestic women, working women and the children.

SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, divisional SPs (Investigation) and the in-charges of the SSIOU attended the meeting.