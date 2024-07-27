PPP celebrates Zardari’s birthday

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday called President Asif Ali Zardari unbeatable in politics as they celebrated the birthday of the PPP supremo.

The PPP held functions in various cities including Islamabad to mark the day. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, the Secretary General of PPP Parliamentarians, congratulated Zardari on his birthday, highlighting his significant role in promoting democracy and reconciliation in Pakistan and his ‘unbeatable’ role as a politician.

Bukhari lauded Zardari as deserving of the title ‘Rahbar-e-Jamhooriat’ (Leader of Democracy) for his efforts to transform political opposition into a spirit of forgiveness and understanding rather than animosity.

He emphasised Zardari’s pivotal decision to devolve presidential powers to the parliament, strengthening democratic institutions in the country.

Bukhari noted that Zardari has adhered to the reconciliation policy initiated by the late Benazir Bhutto, which has been instrumental in eliminating authoritarian influences from the constitution, marking a victory for democracy.

He also credited Zardari’s leadership for the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity.

Other notable achievements under Zardari’s leadership, he said, include reclaiming national airports, advancing the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project, and raising the Pakistani flag in Swat.

Bukhari praised the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment under Zardari’s tenure, which ensured provincial autonomy and strengthened the federation. He acknowledged Zardari’s role in addressing the identity and grievances of the Pashtun people through initiatives like the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan programme.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice President of the PPP, also extended her congratulations to Zardari, noting his central and vital role in Pakistan’s political landscape.

She commended his resilience in the face of adversity, including over a decade in jail due to political vendettas, yet remaining steadfast in his commitment to democracy and constitutional rule.

Senator Rehman highlighted Zardari’s decision to transfer presidential powers to Parliament and his efforts to grant provincial autonomy through the 18th Amendment.

She acknowledged his role in providing recognition to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and launching the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan initiative, which addressed long-standing issues in the region.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi also paid tribute to Zardari, calling him a champion of democracy and a master of reconciliation politics.

Kundi remarked that Zardari, following the legacy of the late Benazir Bhutto, has been a significant figure in Pakistan’s political arena, often challenging authoritarian forces.

He praised Zardari for his unique contribution to Pakistan’s stability, regional trade, and upholding the constitution’s supremacy. Kundi emphasised Zardari’s exemplary decision to transfer powers to the provinces, underscoring his commitment to a strong federation and autonomous provinces.

Other PPP leaders highlighted Asif Ali Zardari’s contributions to strengthening democracy, fostering reconciliation, and promoting economic and social development in Pakistan.