PPP leaders pay tributes to President Zardari on his birthday

LAHORE - The who gathered at the Governor House Lahore on Friday to celebrate the birthday of President Asif Zardari paid rich tributes to the president for his political struggle and sacrifices for the country.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, former Prime Minister, Raja Pervez Ashraf attended the ceremony as chief guest. General Secretary Central Punjab, Syed Hasan Murtaza, Senior Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed, Information Secretary Central Punjab Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Senior Leader Mian Misbahur Rehman and Senior Journalist Sohail Warriach attended the ceremony along a good number of party workers.

The stated that a leader like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is born after centuries. They said that after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, the country was going through a critical situation. At that time, Asif Ali Zardari saved the country from chaos by raising the slogan of Pakistan “Khape”.

Punjab governor further said that President Asif Ali Zardari is known for his conciliatory approach who has nurtured the traditions of tolerance in politics, adding that he even respects his opponents. Sardar Saleem said that Asif Ali Zardari made sacrifices for the sake of democracy and endured the hardships of imprisonment. He further said that Pakistan People’s Party always made sacrifices for the country and opted for alliance with Muslim League (N) for the sake of stability in the country because the country could not afford another election.

He also said that Asif Ali Zardari played an important role in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Governor Punjab said that the country was currently going through a difficult phase. He said that industry shifted to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka due to shortage of electricity and gas. He said that today inflation and soaring electricity bills have made the lives of people miserable.

Sardar Saleem said that the solution to this problem has been given by President Asif Ali Zardari who has asserted that the problem of energy crisis can be solved by completing the Iran gas pipeline.

On this occasion, the birthday cake of President Asif Ali Zardari was also cut. In the end a special prayer was offered for the Muslims of Palestine and for the peace and security of the country.

Earlier, Vice Chancellors of Women Universities of Punjab called on the Punjab governor. at Governor House Lahore. During the meeting, Vice Chancellors briefed the governor about the universities. Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Women University, Dr. Anila Kamal and Vice Chancellor , Home Economics University and Dr. Faleha Zahra Kazmi also met the Punjab Governor .

Professor Zul Huma of Government College Women University Faisalabad was also present in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that it was very important to empower women for the development of the country. He said that today women are working side by side with men in every field. The Governor of Punjab said that as the chancellor, the supremacy of merit in the universities and improvement in governance was his first priority. He said that there will be no compromise on the issues of governance. He said that all the universities should collaborate and move forward. Punjab Governor further said that steps are being taken to provide a safe and better environment to the students in the hostels and educational institutions.