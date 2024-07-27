Saturday, July 27, 2024
President approves SC ad-hoc judges appointment

Staff Reporter
July 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the appointment of retired Justices Sardar Tariq Masood and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel as ad-hoc judges of the Supreme Court for one-year term. Both the judges have previously served on the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Earlier, the president received the summary of the appointment of these judges from the government with recommendations.  Their appointment is made under Article 182 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. After the approval, the law ministry notified the appointment of the two judges.  Both the judges are expected to assume their responsibilities from July 29.

