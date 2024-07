President Asif Ali Zardari has appreciated the significant role of Bohra community in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He was talking to head of Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin who called on him in Karachi.

The President said the Bohra community is actively participating in the economy and business sectors of Pakistan.

He said the services of Bohra community in education, health and other sectors are commendable.