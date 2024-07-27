Process of setting up of Special Economic Zones slowed down by multiple factors

ISLAMABAD - The process of setting up of Special Economic Zones (SEZa) in Pakistan has been slowed down by multiple factors including security issues, political instability, bureaucratic hurdles, and insufficient infrastructure, which deters potential investors from operating in these zones.

Administrative inefficiencies, corruption, and bureaucratic obstacles have slowed the process of setting up and operating businesses within SEZs, said a report titled ‘Aligning Special Economic Zones Policies of Pakistan and China’ which was launched by the Pakistan-China Institute, in collaboration with China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan and PowerChina.

The report aims to provide a strategic framework for enhancing the economic and industrial collaboration between Pakistan and China through Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The launch event was held here on Friday.

The success of SEZs in any country hinges on several critical factors, and Pakistan has encountered significant challenges in establishing these zones as success stories, said the report.

According to the report, within Pakistan’s SEZs, inadequate transportation, utilities, communication networks have hindered their appeal to potential investors, discouraging businesses from establishing operations within these zones. Another key issue is the presence of policy and regulatory obstacles. Inconsistent or changing regulations, complex bureaucratic processes, and policy uncertainty have created uncertainty for businesses looking to invest in SEZs, as investors typically seek stability and predictability in regulations. Security concerns pose yet another challenge. In some regions of Pakistan, security issues and political instability deter potential investors from operating in SEZs. Furthermore, a shortage of a skilled workforce has limited the attractiveness of SEZs for businesses requiring highly trained labor. Economic challenges, such as inflation, currency depreciation, and fiscal issues, have also impacted the profitability and sustainability of businesses in these zones.

Infrastructure development within the SEZs, including industrial parks and utilities, is essential for attracting businesses, but such infrastructure may be lacking or underdeveloped in certain cases. Global competition is another factor at play, as Pakistan competes with countries that have well-established SEZs and more favorable business environments, making it challenging to attract foreign and domestic investments

Administrative inefficiencies, corruption, and bureaucratic obstacles have slowed the process of setting up and operating businesses within SEZs. To address these challenges and transform SEZs into successful entities, the government must prioritize infrastructure development, policy stability, improved security conditions, and a business-friendly environment. Additionally, attracting foreign investments and nurturing a skilled workforce in these zones are essential steps to enhance their competitiveness and appeal to businesses.

The disconnect between the federal and provincial governments in Pakistan has had tangible repercussions for the success of Special Economic Zones (SEZs). One notable example is the inconsistent incentive structures offered to businesses within SEZs. While the federal government might promise certain tax breaks or import/export incentives, provincial governments could have their own sets of incentives or even different tax regimes. This lack of harmonization makes it challenging for investors to predict their long-term financial commitments and creates uncertainty, deterring potential investments. In terms of infrastructure development, coordination issues have impeded progress. A specific instance of this is the delayed development of transportation networks and utilities within SEZs. The federal and provincial governments need to work together to ensure the timely establishment of these crucial facilities. When this collaboration is lacking, it results in infrastructure delays, affecting the attractiveness of SEZs to businesses that require reliable and efficient infrastructure to operate effectively.

Another example is the allocation of land for SEZs. This process often involves both levels of government, and disagreements or misalignment can cause significant delays. For instance, the delayed allocation of land in a key SEZ might discourage prospective investors, who may choose to invest in a more efficient and coordinated environment in another country or region. Furthermore, the promotion and marketing of SEZs have not been as effective as they could be due to a lack of coherent messaging between federal and provincial governments. Potential investors may receive mixed messages or find it challenging to discern the actual benefits and opportunities associated with a specific SEZ, thus reducing the overall appeal of these zones.

In essence, the disconnect between different levels of government in Pakistan has led to challenges in policy alignment, inconsistency in incentives, delayed infrastructure development, inefficient land allocation, and inadequate promotion of SEZs. These issues have collectively hindered the overall success of SEZs, making it imperative for the federal and provincial governments to enhance their coordination and cooperation to address these challenges and improve the investment climate within these zones.

Similarly, Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have faced challenges due to the absence of a one-stop window for investors, hindering the ease of doing business in these zones. Investors looking to establish operations in SEZs often encounter a cumbersome and time-consuming bureaucratic process, as they need to navigate multiple government departments for various approvals and permits. For example, investors in the Rashakai Economic Zone in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have reported the need to engage with multiple government agencies, such as the Board of Investment, the SEZ Authority, and various regulatory bodies, for different approvals, creating a time-consuming and complex process. This fragmented approach not only leads to delays but also makes it challenging for investors to navigate the regulatory landscape effectively.

To promote investment and economic growth within SEZs in Pakistan, the establishment of a one-stop window could significantly enhance the investment climate, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and increase investor confidence by simplifying the administrative procedures and making the process more efficient and transparent.

In conclusion, the report said that Pakistan has the opportunity to learn from the success story of China’s SEZs and make the necessary adjustments to enhance the administration of its SEZs. By addressing the challenges, streamlining policies, and fostering an investor-friendly climate, Pakistan can unlock the true potential of its SEZs and embark on a journey of economic growth and prosperity. The transformation of SEZs from missed opportunities into thriving centers of economic activity requires a concerted effort and a commitment to long-term success.