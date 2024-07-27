PSX stays bearish, loses 439 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Friday, losing 439.82 points, a negative change of 0.56 percent, closing at 78,029.51 points against 78,469.33 points on the last working day. A total of 278,327,575 shares were traded during the day as compared to 327,279,993 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.621 billion against Rs 15.283 billion on the last trading day. As many as 429 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 114 of them recorded gains and 255 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 15,218,855 shares at Rs 4.27 per share, Sui North Gas with 14,833,712 shares at Rs 69.98 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 14,224,557 shares at Rs1.16 per share. PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 54.21 per share price, closing at Rs 952.21, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 22.57 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,598.99.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 56.96 per share closing at Rs 6,900.00, followed by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs 38.03 decline to close at Rs 1,043.28.