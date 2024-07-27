PTI holds rallies despite crackdown

LAHORE - Despite the imposition of section 144 which prohibits any kind of public gathering , rallies, sit-ins the demonstrations were held amidst police crackdown and overnight raids at the residences of PTI leaders and workers. In Lahore, police conducted several overnight raids at over 50 locations, detaining as many as 90 individuals associated with PTI a day prior to PTI protest. The police raided the residence of PTI Lahore President Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar in Karim Park, however Asghar was able to avoid the arrest as he was not present during the time of the raid. Speaking to The Nation, PTI Lahore president congratulated the people of Lahore for successfully protesting in Lahore despite crackdown. He stated that people of Lahore turned out in great numbers to express their support for Imran Khan despite the strict police action.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Friday that Section 144 had been imposed in Punjab in the wake of terrorism. In a statement, she said that law would take its due course if it was violated. No one will be allowed to make lives of people miserable in the name of protests and sit-ins, she said. She further said, “Political history of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf revolves around roads and chowks.

Creating unrest in the country is the agenda of the sit-in party.” She said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder wanted to come to power through sit-ins, adding that now there were no financers and facilitators like the past.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was working day and night for the welfare of the people while people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been listening to hollow slogans for the past 11 years.