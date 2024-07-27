PUTA team discusses UoP’s issues with minister

PESHAWAR - A delegation of the Peshawar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) met with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, regarding different issues of the university.

The delegation comprised Dr. Uzair, president of the association, Anwar ul Haq, joint secretary, Dr. Shekhla Nazneen, female vice president, and executive members including Dr. Farooq, Dr. Bashar, and Dr. Kausar Shaheen.

They discussed the financial and other issues faced by the University of Peshawar. The representatives informed the minister in detail about all the financial and administrative issues of the university. Financial difficulties, the need for timely and transparent advertisement of positions, criteria for the promotion of PhD lecturers, concerns of retired employees and the establishment of the provincial Higher Education Commission.

(HEC)

, budget, and other agendas were discussed.

Provincial Minister Meena Khan assured full support and cooperation for solving the university’s issues. She said a task force had been formed on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, to address the universities’ current financial and other crises.

“The task force will ascertain the root causes of financial crises of the universities and find solutions to improve their financial positions. The recommendations of the task force will be presented soon,” the minister said. She further stated that every institution depends on leadership and if a leader is sincere and has managerial qualities, that institution will progress and develop.