Rescue 1122 organises first aid training session at BZU

MULTAN - Rescue 1122 organised Training session under “Pakistan Live Saver Programme” at the Food Sciences Department Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Friday. The session was held under the directions of District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian. Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Arshad Khan, alongwith his team conducted the training session. More than 30 participants were registered via the Rescue Scout App. The participants received training in basic , including CPR for cardiac and respiratory arrest, and techniques to prevent blood loss in case of injuries. The workshop included pre-tests, post-tests, practical training, and a Q&A session. At end of the workshop, participants expressed their gratitude to Rescue 1122 for organising the session, deeming it both useful and informative. They also noted that such initiatives would enhance mutual cooperation between institutions.