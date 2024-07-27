Sahiwal DPO vows strict action against criminals

SAHIWAL - Sahiwal District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad on Friday vowed that strict legal action will be taken against the criminal elements to maintain law and order in the district. According to DPO office, Faisal Shehzad emphasised that the protection of citizens’ life and property is the primary responsibility of the police force. He said that in order to fulfil this duty, the police must take decisive action against the criminal elements and strengthen the patrolling system to maintain law and order in the society. The DPO also directed the police officers and youth personnel to behave in a courteous and professional manner while interacting with the citizens in the field. Senior police officials including SP Investigation Muhammad Tahir, Usman Saleem and DSPs of the entire district were also present in the meeting.