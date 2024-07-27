SAU proposes joint research with China to combat panama wilt disease in bananas

HYDERABAD - Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has proposed a collaborative research effort with Chinese experts to address the Panama wilt disease affecting bananas in Sindh. This announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Mari during his speech at a seminar titled “Modern Fruit Production Technology and Development Trends in China.” The event was hosted by SAU’s department of plant pathology and was held in collaboration with the research institute of pomology, Chinese academy of agricultural sciences (CAAS) at the Senate hall of university on Friday.

According to the SAU spokesperson, Dr Mari highlighted that agricultural development in Pakistan has remained stagnant since the 90s, with significant room for improvement in the quality and grading of Pakistani fruits. Sindh, a major producer of mangoes and bananas, faces challenges due to Panama wilt disease in bananas, first identified by SAU’s experts. He emphasized the need for joint efforts with Chinese experts to find solutions to this pressing issue.

Dr Mari also noted China’s impressive progress in the fruit industry, including advancements in the value chain and by-product industries. He also announced that the expert from SAU who develops a new successful fruit variety will be eligible for an award of up to 1 million rupees and will be recommended for a civil award by the government.

He underscored the importance of research benefiting the public and the country, rather than being confined to scientific publications. During his presentation on “Modern Fruit Production Technology and Development Trends in China,” Professor Zhou Zongshan, Director of the Research Institute of Pomology, CAAS, discussed the substantial growth in China’s fruit industry. He noted that research on over 30 fruit types and industry interventions at the field level have fostered the development of by-products.

Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Chairman of the Department of Plant Pathology Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli, Dr Niaz Wahucho and others also spoke at the event.