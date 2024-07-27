SCCI chief urges federal govt to ensure provision of rights to KP

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq Friday urged the federal government to ensure provision of all constitutional rights like electricity, gas, hydel profit, and other natural resources, to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was speaking at a seminar titled “Net Hydle Profit” held under the auspices of National Think Tank at the Institute of Management Sciences (IM-Sciences) Peshawar. The seminar was attended by SCCI’s office bearers, former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, former adviser to the chief minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah, Director IMSciences Dr. Usman Ghani, Head of National Think Tank Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, researchers, experts, faculty members, and students.

Fuad Ishaq said electricity, gas, oil, and other natural reserves are available in surplus quantities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, the province is lagging behind in promoting business and industry compared to other provinces. He emphasized that the pace of progress would be accelerated by efficiently tapping the hydel and other resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated that the SCCI has raised an effective voice regarding the constitutional rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on its natural resources with the government and relevant authorities.

The recalled that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the business community, and security forces have given unmatched sacrifices for peace and national progress. Fuad Ishaq said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing electricity from 4,500 to 6,000 megawatts of hydel resources against the total consumption of only 2,600 MW. He informed that Rs1.8 trillion in net hydel profit of the province is outstanding from the federal government. If this payment is received by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in time, it will have a positive impact on the development projects of the province. Similarly, he said the total production of natural gas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 550 mmcfd while consumption is only 200 mmcfd. Despite producing additional gas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been put in the RLNG basket, which is a complete injustice to the province and its people and is unacceptable.

The SCCI president hailed the National Think Tank for arranging the seminar on this important topic, especially appreciating the efforts of Chairman Akhtar Ali Shah and inviting the next session to be conducted at the SCCI.

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Dr. Usman Ghani, Himayat Khan, former governor Mr. Jhagra, experts, faculty members, and researchers also addressed the seminar.