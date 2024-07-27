SHC orders HDA to submit details of its last 6-month expenses, pensioners’ funds

HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court has ordered the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) to place on record the details of the entire pension funds which have been invested by the authority.

According to details, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Friday ordered the HDA’s Director General Pervez Baloch to also submit details of all the payments made by the authority during the last 6 months. The order has been given in a petition filed by 29 pensioners and their families praying the court to order the HDA to release their pension amounts as per the law. The bench observed that the DG HDA during the hearing did not deny that all the petitioners were entitled to pensions.

The DG stated before the court that the delays in release of the pensions was being caused by financial constraints. The petitioners including Muhammad Younus Memon, Kafeel Ahmed, Masood Ahmed Jumani, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Syed Nadeem Rizwan and other retired officers complained before the court that their pensions had been stopped since September, 2023. They said they were concerned about the HDA Employees’ Pension Funds.

According to the, the fund was earlier invested by the authority in different banks like National Savings Center, Soneri Bank, Allied Bank Limited and Muslim Commercial Bank, among others, for welfare of the pensioners. They prayed the court to order the HDA to immediately release their pensions along with all the arrears. After hearing the two sides the SHC adjourned the hearing to July 31.