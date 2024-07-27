Saturday, July 27, 2024
Sindh Home Dept lifts ban on issuance of Arms licences from Aug 01

July 27, 2024
KARACHI   -   Sindh Home Department on Friday lifted ban on issuance of Arms licences at Deputy Commissioners offices across the province with effect from August 01, 2024.

With the approval of Minister for Home, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Sindh, ban on issuance of Arms licences has been lifted with effect from August 01 at Deputy Commissioner’s offices across the province as per existing quota/ceiling as mentioned in Rule 4.1 of Sindh Arms Rule 2018. The Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Muhammad Iqbal Memon has issued a notification in this regard.

