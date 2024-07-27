Six ijnjured as fire breaks out at Karachi’s multi-storey building: Rescue official

KARACHI - At least six people, including rescue officials, were left unconscious after a fire broke out in a high-rise building located on Sharea Faisal near Metropole on Friday. The blaze affected the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th floors of the 16-storey building and was doused in a rescue operation that included one snorkel and 12 fire tenders, including those of Pakistan Navy and Rescue 1122. According to private TV channel’s report, all unconscious people including two women, were shifted to hospital and being provided with medical aid. Traffic police officials said that the traffic was diverted from FTC to Kala Pul due to fire incident and it was restored after completion of the rescue work.

Eight fire trucks, including two fire engines and a snorkel, were sent to the scene. Firefighters acted quickly to control the blaze and evacuate the trapped people. Rescue officials ensured that everyone inside the building was safely rescued. The injured received immediate medical attention, with one person reported to be in critical condition. Fire brigade officials have brought the fire under control, using the snorkel to help evacuate people from the building. The fire erupted at around 8am and resulted in some material loss, according to PSX official. Officials have said that five fire tenders, one snorkel, and a browser had been used in the operation to douse the blaze at Pakistan Stock Exchange building.

Following the incident, trading was also suspended at PSX which was later resumed at 12:25pm. Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy fire fighters assisted the civil administration in rescue operation to control fire at Kashif Center, Karachi. Five fire tenders, one snorkel and experienced fire fighters of Pakistan Navy effectively contributed in fire fighting and Rescue operation, a Pakistan Navy news release said. PN firefighters and rescue teams immediately reached the mishap building and remained continuously engaged in the firefighting and rescue operation until fire was controlled in 15 story building and all personnel were safely rescued. PN firefighters safely rescued 29 stranded civilians from Kashif centre.