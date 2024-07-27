Six kilns sealed for not using zigzag technology in Sialkot

SIALKOT - On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain, a crackdown was started against brick kilns not using zigzag technology. In this regard, Environmental Protection Department took action and sealed six kilns and registered cases against them. DC Muhammad Zulqarnain said that kilns running without zigzag will be demolished and all such kiln owners were warned to follow government instructions to save the units running without zigzag from demolition.

He said that the Punjab chief minister was determined to eliminate problems like environmental pollution and smog and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

He said that there is a complete ban on the manufacture, sale and use of plastic bags less than 75 microns.

He said that all plastic shops are instructed to cancel the orders of banned shopping bags and stop selling and store them otherwise all the bags will be confiscated by the government and the shops would be closed and heavy fines imposed.

Illegal constructions, encroachments razed

The District Council conducted grand operation against illegal constructions and encroachments in Chawinda, Adalat Garha and Ugoki Road and 105 encroachments were demolished by heavy machinery.

Over 64 buildings were also demolished, which were built without map approval. According to the details, under the supervision of Chief Officer District Council Fida Mir and District Officer Regulation Rana Saqlain Mehmood, building/ enforcement inspectors and regulation staff demolished six encroachments in the town of Chawinda of tehsil Pasrur. They opened two main highways after retrieving them from the land mafia; 25 overhangs and sheds of shops were pulled down and 20 buildings constructed without map approval were sealed. Similarly, 85 encroachments were demolished and 44 illegal constructions were sealed during the operation in Adalat Garha, Ugoki Road and Jalianwala. During the operation, a total of 9-km of road encroachments were completely cleared.

Sellers of building materials who loaded and unloaded construction materials on the road were also fined Rs60,000 and issued a warning to refrain from using the road in the future.

Chief Officer (CO) District Council Fida Mir said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, indiscriminate action was being taken against the illegal construction and encroachment mafia in the district council. He said that shopkeepers should keep their merchandise within their limits, otherwise action will be taken.