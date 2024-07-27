Smuggled goods seized in Torkham raid

Khyber - Large quantities of smuggled cigarettes, Indian medicines, and paan (betels) were recovered from a warehouse in a raid conducted in Bacha Mena village of Torkham on Thursday night.

As per the Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal, Adnan Mumtaz Khattak, with the assistance of Frontier Corps (North), raided the godown and recovered 12,000 packets of smuggled cigarettes. Approximately 272 packets of illicit Indian medicines, paan, and other banned items were also seized in the raid.

The prohibited commodities were intended to be shifted to Peshawar and other areas. The warehouse was sealed, and the banned items were taken into custody for further legal formalities.

Joint efforts have been formulated and enhanced to discourage smuggling of sugar, fertilizer, and other unlawful trade at the Pak-Afghan border, Torkham.