South African police say 95 Libyans detained at suspected military camp

Johannesburg - South Africa police said on Friday they detained 95 Libyans after a raid on a farm that appeared to have been used as a military camp.

Police spokesman Donald Mdhluli said those held were being taken in for questioning following the morning operation near Witbank in the northeastern province of Mpumalanga, about 360 kilometres (220 miles) east of Johannesburg.

“Ninety-five Libyans have been taken in after a raid,” Mdhluli told AFP.

“The site was said to be a training camp for a security company but it is a military base by the looks of things.”

The owner of the security company was a South African national, Mdhluli said, without providing further details. “We are not arresting them now but we are taking them in for questioning and will investigate any criminal activity,” he said.

Television footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside the suspected camp, which included green military-style tents and sandbags. It was not immediately clear whether the Libyans were affiliated to any group.

Libya is still struggling to recover from years of war and chaos after the 2011 overthrow of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Although relative calm has returned to the oil-rich country in the past four years, clashes periodically occur between its myriad armed groups.