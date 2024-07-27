Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin calls on President Asif Zardari

KARACHI - Head of Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saududdin called on President Asif Ali Zardari here at Bilawal House on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari said that the Bohra community was playing a significant role in the socio-economic development of Pakistan. The President said that the Bohra community was actively participating in the economy and business sectors of Pakistan. President Zardari said the services of Bohra community in education, health and other sectors are commendable. The President also appreciated the services of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for Pakistan in the field of social services.