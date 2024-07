SIALKOT - Two brothers drowned in a pond in Mohallah Islamabad at Motra-Badiana Road, Daska, On Friday. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 15-year-old Zain and 12-year-old Rizwan, of Muhammad Islamabad, Motra-Badiana Road, Daska, drowned while bathing their buffaloes in a pond. Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to the family.