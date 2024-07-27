Wapda chairman visits K-IV site to review progress on project

LAHORE - Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani visited site of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, K-IV, and reviewed construction progress on various sites of the project, including intake works, pumping stations, pressurized pipeline, access road, project offices and project colony.

General Manager (Projects) South and Project Director Amir Mughal briefed the chairman about the contract-wise progress achieved so far, timelines for the remaining works and the plans to meet the targets. Financial progress and requirement of funds to complete the project in accordance with the timelines were also discussed during the visit. It was briefed that cumulative progress on the project stands at 46 percent, while a sum of Rs. 59.5 billion has so far been spent on construction of the project. Phase-I of the project, with approved PC-I of Rs. 126 billion, is planned to be completed in December 2025, which is subject to timely provision of funds.

Emphasizing upon the significance of K-IV Project for Karachi, the chairman directed the project team to expedite construction works for completion of the project as per the schedule. He also directed them to maintain close liaison with other stakeholders for timely arrangement of power supply by the Government of Sindh and augmentation of the water distribution system by Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC).

K-IV Project envisages to provide 650 million gallon per day (MGD) water to Karachi from Keenjhar lake. The project is planned to be completed in two phases. At present, WAPDA is constructing Phase-I of the project to supply 260 MGD water to Karachi. Phase-II, when implemented, will also augment another 390 MGD water to the system for Karachi.