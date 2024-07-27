Saturday, July 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

World Hepatitis Day: Awareness rally organised in Tando Adam

Agencies
July 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   To mark the World Hepatitis Day, an awareness rally was organized under the leadership of Medical Superintendent (MS) Taluka Hospital Syed Fazal Shah at Tando Adam on Friday. The rally was joined by a large number of participants including the hospital staff. Addressing the participants, Dr. Syed Fazal Shah and the focal person for the Hepatitis Free Sindh Program Dr. Ghazal highlighted the rapid spread of hepatitis in the country, attributing it to carelessness. They emphasized the importance of taking precautions including using new syringes in hospitals, being careful while getting ears and noses pierced, and ensuring safety during blood transfusions and in barbershops. Dr Fazal Shah said that all hepatitis tests and treatments were provided free of cost at Tando Adam Hospital by the Sindh government. He urged people to get themselves and their families tested.

Dr Ghazal informed the media that hepatitis was a contagious disease but not incurable. Since its establishment in 2011, the hepatitis center at Tando Adam Hospital has conducted tests for hepatitis B and C on over 60,000 individuals, treated 6,000 patients for free, vaccinated over 50,000 people and provided free PCR tests.

Pakistan’s income tax burden on salaried class 9.4 times higher than India: PBC

Dr Qaddafi Mari, Dr. Ashok Kumar and paramedical staff also participated in the rally, holding banners to raise awareness about hepatitis.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1721977309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024