World Hepatitis Day: Awareness rally organised in Tando Adam

HYDERABAD - To mark the World Hepatitis Day, an awareness rally was organized under the leadership of Medical Superintendent (MS) Taluka Hospital Syed Fazal Shah at Tando Adam on Friday. The rally was joined by a large number of participants including the hospital staff. Addressing the participants, Dr. Syed Fazal Shah and the focal person for the Hepatitis Free Sindh Program Dr. Ghazal highlighted the rapid spread of hepatitis in the country, attributing it to carelessness. They emphasized the importance of taking precautions including using new syringes in hospitals, being careful while getting ears and noses pierced, and ensuring safety during blood transfusions and in barbershops. Dr Fazal Shah said that all hepatitis tests and treatments were provided free of cost at Tando Adam Hospital by the Sindh government. He urged people to get themselves and their families tested.

Dr Ghazal informed the media that hepatitis was a contagious disease but not incurable. Since its establishment in 2011, the hepatitis center at Tando Adam Hospital has conducted tests for hepatitis B and C on over 60,000 individuals, treated 6,000 patients for free, vaccinated over 50,000 people and provided free PCR tests.

Dr Qaddafi Mari, Dr. Ashok Kumar and paramedical staff also participated in the rally, holding banners to raise awareness about hepatitis.