YMCA opens gym for women 

LAHORE (PR) In an effort to turn YMCA into a place for families, it has for the first time since it was established in 1879, it has started exclusively for women a gymnasium.

The inaugural ceremony was performed the other day at the YMCA by Mrs. Rina Nadeem Kamran, wife of Bishop of Lahore Rt. Rev. Nadeem Kamran.

Asia Pacific Female Weight Lifting champions Twinkle Sohail, Cybil Sohail and Veronica Sohail, who are also YMCA brand ambassadors were also present.

President Lahore YMCA Mr. Asghar Suleman welcomed the guests. General Secretary YMCA Emanuel Sarfraz briefed as to why the gymnasium was started by YMCA.

‘’A gym for ladies might be ordinary thing in the West. But here in Pakistan this step by YMCA is not less than a revolution."

YMCA was recognized as one of the best NGOs for children of all backgrounds and religions by the Punjab Government in 2022.

"YMCA now is a place for the families. It continues to play its role in the empowerment of women and youth,’’ he explained.

The Ladies gymnasium called Sarah’s will remain open for YMCA members and their families six days a week.

It is pertinent to mention here that the place where YMCA has opened the gym was got vacated from illegal occupation in 2022.