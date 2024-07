HYDERABAD - A young man drowned to death while swimming in Pinyari canal here on Friday. According to Pinyari police, the divers of Rescue 1122 pulled out the dead body of 28 years old Haider Siddique from the waterway after searching for around 3 hours. The police told the deceased was a resident of Jumman Shah shrine area in Pinyari.Despite the ban on swimming in the Indus River and its canals in Hyderabad the people swim in the waterways with impunity.