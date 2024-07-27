Saturday, July 27, 2024
Youth crushed to death after hitting by speeding car

Staff Reporter
July 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   A teenager was killed after hitting by speeding car, according to a rescuar.  According to details the teenager named Hasan, aged 16, son of Abid was hit by the vehicle near the thermal power station. He was shifted to DHQ hospital where the medics pronounced him dead. The body was handed over to the heirs who refused to hold autopsy. The accident sent a wave of grief and panic among the locals of the area. People demanded of the district administration to build underpass or flyover near thermal station to avoid such kind of incidents in future.  Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed, it was said.

