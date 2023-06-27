20 die in rain-related incidents as heavy showers lash parts of Punjab

LAHORE - At least 20 people died in rain-related incidents across Punjab over the last 24 hours, Rescue 1122 said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The statement, issued by provincial emergency service spokesperson Fa­rooq Ahmed, the deaths occurred due to electro­cution, drowning and lightning. In two light­ning incidents, five peo­ple died in Narowal and two in Sheikhupura. Seven people drowned in the province while electrocution claimed lives of six people in Punjab.

The statement said that 10 people were in­jured in incidents of wall and roof collapse in La­hore, three in Chiniot and one in Sheikhupura. Separately, seven people sustained injuries after they were hit by lightning. More than five dozen cases of electro­cution were referred to hospitals across the province of which 54 were provided immediate medi­cal aid, the statement added.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in La­hore flooded roads and sub­merged underpasses making the life to grinding halt. The pictures showed people wading through knee-high water on roads.

People using social criti­cized the provincial govern­ment ‘failed model of urban development, thoughtless infrastructure and dysfunc­tional municipal governance. Lahore’s Captain Mubeen Shaheed Underpass was also seen submerged in water up till the roof.

In view of the rain situa­tion, traffic police in Lahore deployed additional wardens on busy roads and thorough­fares in low-lying areas of the city. Fork lifters were also de­ployed at various spots, a state­ment issued by City Traffic Offi­cer (CTO) Mustansir Feroz said.

The CTO asked the people to practice caution during the rain, drive carefully, stay away from electric installations and poles and avoid unnecessary travel.

PM, INTERIM CM ISSUE DIRECTIVES

Taking notice of the situation in Lahore, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif directed the provincial government and district admin­istration to take immediate steps for draining the standing water.

“Make arrangements for drain­ing the water within 24 hours,” a statement issued by the PML-N quoted him as saying.

He also directed the authori­ties to mobilise teams from all relevant institutions in the rainy situation and constantly mon­itor the situation and take ad­ministrative measures.

The PM also gave instructions to ensure the uninterrupted flow of traffic in the city and pro­tective and preventive measures in other parts of the country.

State broadcaster Radio Pa­kistan reported that Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi had directed the provincial administration, the Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority, Rescue 1122 and the Water and Sanitation Agency to stay alert for the next 24 hours due to the heavy rains.

The report said the minister asked the relevant officers to stay in the field and said that “negligence in drainage work will not be tolerated”.

He said the drainage of rain­water, with the use of necessary machinery, should be ensured within the stipulated time and special arrangements should be made to ensure the uninter­rupted flow of traffic.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhu­tto-Zardari has expressed grief over the deaths caused by light­ning in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Provincial Di­saster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi said on Monday that the PDMA had received reports of damages and casualties from all districts of the province, said a handout issued here.

The injured have been provid­ed with the best medical treat­ment while monitoring of the situation is continuing from the provincial control room, he said and added that machinery and staff have been put on high alert for handling emergencies as the PDMA is in constant con­tact with the province-wide ad­ministration.

The DG PDMA said the alert issued regarding upcoming rains, thunderstorms and rain­fall with lightning in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sar­godha, Attock, Chakwal, Jhe­lum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Man­di Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Gujrat, Sheikh­upura, Murree, Galyat, and ad­joining areas was expected un­til June 27, whereas some areas may receive heavy rainfall with gusty winds.

He directed the line depart­ments and district administra­tions to remain alert in dealing with emergencies and ensure the deployment of staff and ma­chinery to ensure drainage in low-lying areas.

Imran Qureshi appealed to the citizens to stay informed about the weather conditions before traveling, ensure the cleanli­ness, repair, and clearance of rooftops, and avoid touching electrical wires and equipment during rainfall.

He emphasized not bathing in rivers and avoid throwing garbage into drains. He urged the people to follow the precautionary mea­sures issued by the government to minimize potential damages.

RAIN LIKELY AT VARIOUS PARTS OF COUNTRY: PMD

Rain-wind thundershower is expected in Punjab, Islam­abad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and east Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours,

Isolated heavy falls (with iso­lated hailstorms) are also ex­pected in Kashmir, upper Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and south Punjab. According to the synop­tic situation, a seasonal low was lying over northeast Baloch­istan. A westerly wave was also affecting the upper and western parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/east Balochistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was in Punjab:Lahore (Airport 255mm, Lakshmi Chowk 241, Pani Wala Talab 236, Qurta­ba Chowk 230, Gulshan-e-Ra­vi 213, Nister Town 202, Iqbal Town 178, City 172, Tajpura 165, Jail Road 163, Johar Town 155, Gulberg 130, Mughalpu­ra 126, Chowk Nakhuda 125, Samanabad 120, Farrukhabad 115, Upper Mall 103), Sialkot (City 89, Airport 76), Islam­abad (Airport 77, City 56), Jhe­lum 67, Kasur 62, Narowal 58, Mangla 56, Rawalpindi (Chak­lala 55), Gujrat 54, Mandi Baha­uddin 53, Gujranwala 45, Mur­ree 39, Chakwal 38, Faisalabad 32, Attock 30, Sargodha City 19, Hafizabad 12, D G Khan, Okara 08, Faisalabad (Allama Iqbal Colony 06, Dogar Basti 12, Madina Town 15, GMA water works 10, Ghulshan colony 02), Bhakkar, Joharabad 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 81, Ban­nu 41, Peshawar Airport 37, Balakot 36, Kakul 25, Peshawar City 22, Bacha Khan Airport 20, Cherat 11, Pattan 11, Dir 08, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif 03, D I Khan Airport, Lower Dir 02, Parachinar 01, Kashmir: Rawal­akot 40, Muzaffarabad (City 33, Airport 25), Garhi Dopatta 21, Kotli 18, Balochistan: Bar Khan 33, Khuzdar 26, Zhob 18, Las­bela, Ormara, Quetta 02, Kalat, Samungli 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 05, Gilgit 03mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi, Dal­bandin 45 C, Sibbi and Jaco­babad 44 C.