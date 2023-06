WAH CANTT - Taxila Police have arrested 10 persons over violation of the Sound System Act, said a police spokesman on Monday. He informed that the accused namely Asim, Mohsin and Farooq who were rounded up during a raid, were playing

loud music and creating disturbance for other residents of the area.

On a complaint of local residents, a police team rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused.

They also recovered sound system, sheesha, hookahs and other items.