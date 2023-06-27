ABC hosts breakfast with US envoy to discuss business, economic environment

KARACHI-The American Business Council (ABC) organised a high-profile breakfast event in the country’s financial capital Karachi the other day, aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the business and economic landscape.

President ABC Jamshed Safdar and top representatives of other American firms delved into discussion with the US Ambassador Donald Blome, to exchange ideas, share insights, and explore collaborative strategies to further enhance the region’s business environment. With a primary focus on fostering economic growth and identifying investment opportunities, the breakfast meeting emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable development.

The American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) is a representative body of American businesses operating in Pakistan. As a leading advocate for promoting business growth and fostering economic cooperation, ABC aims to strengthen the ties between American companies and Pakistan, driving mutually beneficial partnerships.