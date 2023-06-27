Tuesday, June 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ABC hosts breakfast with US envoy to discuss business, economic environment

ABC hosts breakfast with US envoy to discuss business, economic environment
PR
June 27, 2023
Business

KARACHI-The American Business Council (ABC) organised a high-profile breakfast event in the country’s financial capital Karachi the other day, aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the business and economic landscape.

President ABC Jamshed Safdar and top representatives of other American firms delved into discussion with the US Ambassador Donald Blome, to exchange ideas, share insights, and explore collaborative strategies to further enhance the region’s business environment. With a primary focus on fostering economic growth and identifying investment opportunities, the breakfast meeting emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable development.

The American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) is a representative body of American businesses operating in Pakistan. As a leading advocate for promoting business growth and fostering economic cooperation, ABC aims to strengthen the ties between American companies and Pakistan, driving mutually beneficial partnerships.

Elton John’s Glastonbury triumph attracts 7.3 million TV viewers

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1687767280.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023