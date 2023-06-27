Acting president signs finance, elections bills

ISLAMABAD - Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday approved the Finance Bill 2023 and the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023 separately soon after taking charge of the office.
Sanjrani assumed the responsibility as acting president after President Dr Arif Alvi left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. A day earlier, the National Assembly had passed the finance bill, which also included last-minute amendments as part of the government’s efforts to seal a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure critical funding.
Under the new amendments, the government now seeks to generate another Rs215 billion in taxes and cut spending by Rs 85 billion in the next fiscal year. The changes in the federal budget were made after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the IMF chief on the sidelines of the Global Financing Summit in Paris.
The NA had also passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023 which seeks to limit the disqualification of lawmakers to five years with a retrospective effect. It also aims to empower the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce election dates unilaterally without consulting the president.
The bill is likely to benefit PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and newly-formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) founder and business tycoon Jahangir Khan Tareen. The two were disqualified for life after a Supreme Court judgment ruled that the disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution was for life.