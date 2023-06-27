Acting president signs finance, elections bills

ISLAMABAD - Acting President Mu­hammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday approved the Finance Bill 2023 and the Elections (Amend­ment) Bill 2023 sepa­rately soon after taking charge of the office.

Sanjrani assumed the responsibility as acting president after Pres­ident Dr Arif Alvi left for Saudi Arabia to per­form Hajj. A day earli­er, the National Assembly had passed the finance bill, which also includ­ed last-minute amend­ments as part of the gov­ernment’s efforts to seal a deal with the Internation­al Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure critical funding.

Under the new amendments, the gov­ernment now seeks to generate another Rs215 billion in tax­es and cut spending by Rs 85 billion in the next fiscal year. The chang­es in the federal budget were made after Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if met the IMF chief on the sidelines of the Global Financing Sum­mit in Paris.

The NA had also passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023 which seeks to limit the disqualification of law­makers to five years with a retrospective ef­fect. It also aims to em­power the Election Commission of Paki­stan to announce elec­tion dates unilaterally without consulting the president.

The bill is likely to benefit PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and newly-formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) founder and business tycoon Jahan­gir Khan Tareen. The two were dis­qualified for life after a Supreme Court judgment ruled that the dis­qualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution was for life.