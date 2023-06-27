Admins directed to facilitate tourists during Eid holidays

ABBOTTABAD - Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Division Monday jointly chaired a meeting to discuss the security arrangements for tourists during Eid-ul- Azha and other important measures.

Commissioner Aamir Sultan Tarin issued directives stating that all possible facilities should be provided to the tourists visiting the region during Eid, traffic flow should also be improved and appropriate arrangements should be made with the best practices.

He asked to opt for a comprehensive strategy to enhance peace, and security by working together with all departments including the Galyat Development Authority (GDA), Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and NHA Rescue 1122 and other agencies tourists should be provided with all possible facilities.

The DPOs provided a detailed briefing to the DIG and Commissioner Hazara regarding the Eid security and traffic plan. Commissioner Hazara further said that the administrative authorities and the police should consider it an important event because a large number of tourists are expected to arrive in the region during the Eid days.

He said that providing all possible facilities to tourists and ensuring their safety is our top priority, therefore, all officers should utilise all resources to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the area and promote tourism.