Tuesday, June 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK abuz with shoppers

APP
June 27, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MIRPUR   -   As the countdown to Eid ul Adha is close to its conclusion, markets across Azad Jammu Kash­mir, including the thickly-populated lake-side Mirpur district, wore a festive look these days as people came out in large numbers at the last leg of their Eid shopping. Residents use to throng the markets in major cities including the State’s metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimb­her, Rawalakot, Palandri, and Bagh to buy sacri­ficial animals as well as groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles. The APP AJK correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao reports on Monday from Mirpur, the ancestral city of over a million UK-based Kashmi­ri expatriates, the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1, Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road in the city witnessing a heavy rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes. Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic, particu­larly over the past few days.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1687845249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023