Tuesday, June 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

AIOU to establish Swift Centers across country

AIOU to establish Swift Centers across country
APP
June 27, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to establish “AIOU SWIFT Centers” across the country for the convenience of students and to ensure they have access to essential information related to academics, admissions, and examinations. According to the AIOU, after the digitization of universities, there was a need to provide online facilities to students in remote areas of the country, where internet and computer facilities are not available to students. On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, the university established state-of-the-art computer labs in the regional offices of AIOU in the first phase to provide students with free internet and computer facilities.

Now in the second phase, AIOU SWIFT Centers are being established across the country, providing all nec­essary information and facilities to existing and new students. These SWIFT Centers will be duly registered with AIOU to promote the academic services and activi­ties of the university and serve as a digital facility centre for students. Applications have been invited for the es­tablishment of these centres. In this regard, an adver­tisement has been published in the national newspapers yesterday, containing all the information about terms and conditions, and procedures for the establishment of SWIFT centres. Individuals having requisite facilities can apply online at swift.aiou.edu.pk. The last date for submission of the online application is July 7, 2023.

Lieutenant general among 3 senior Pak army officers sacked

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1687845249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023