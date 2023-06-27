Amendments Passed

The National Assembly (NA) approved the Elections (Amendment) Act of 2023 which empowers the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to fix the dates of the elections, and reduces the disqualifications periods of politicians to five years with retrospective effect. This has sparked a new debate over accountability and authority as each political actor voices their concerns, displeasure or happiness about the bill.

There are two key features of the bill, and both must be considered independently from one another. Giving the ECP power to unilaterally decide and fix the date of the elections may be the right step to take forward. This will save the organisation from unnecessary politicisation and protect it from undue pressure exerted by key political actors. Instead, it is attributed with enough authority to dictate the terms and dates of the election, and bind the entire political arena to its decisions. Having seen countless delays and strategic maneuvering in the last year, this was a step that needed to be taken. The fact that we have been unable to carry out the general elections for this long after the previous government’s tenure elapsed is a reflection of our incompetence, and exposes the flawed system of democracy in Pakistan. The hope now is that the ECP will be able to use its power to bring some order to the electoral system.

On the other hand, the second leg of the bill limits lawmakers’ disqualification period to a maximum of five years, after which they will be able to contest elections once again. Here is where it gets tricky; there is some merit to the argument that a lifetime disqualification is against constitutional rights but at the same time, the government must also factor in principles of fairness and accountability. Punishments are given in proportion to the magnitude of the crime committed and so, it is vital that the bill upholds the essence of justice. There are also some members of the opposition who are worried that this law is person-specific, which is hard to ignore considering that it gives Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Khan Tareen an opportunity to contest elections once again, and that too at an ideal time when talks about the election are dominating political discourse.

For now, the bill has been approved and passed by the NA, but there are still some hurdles ahead. Authorities must determine whether the bill is constitutional in nature, and if it can be applied without interference by the Supreme Court.