At UN, Pakistan calls for more protections for migrants

NEW YORK - Pakistan and several African nations called for more protections for migrants at the UN Human Rights Council on Monday following the shipwreck off the Greek coast.

At least 82 people died and hundreds more are feared dead in the June 12-13 shipwreck along the world’s most deadly migration route from Libya to Italy. Pakistan, which had 350 of its nationals aboard the ship that capsized and sank, said the incident was a “grim reminder of the protection gaps”.

“The human cost of such a status quo is unacceptable,” Pakistan’s deputy perma­nent ambassador, Zaman Mehdi, told the 47-member council in unusually frank com­ments. “Gaps in responsibility sharing, ar­rangements for the safe and timely search and rescue, disembarkation of all people rescued at sea and accountability must be plugged in the spirit of solidarity.” The en­voy for Gambia, a country from which many migrants depart on perilous journeys to­wards Europe, said that the issue required “urgent attention”.

Felipe Gonzalez Morales, UN Special Rap­porteur on Migration, called on states to end the criminalisation of irregular migrants and find regular pathways for them.