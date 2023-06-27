Autism awareness in Pakistan has been gaining momentum in recent years. Organisations, parents, and professionals are working together to increase understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the country. Numerous initiatives, such as workshops, seminars, and awareness campaigns, have been conducted to educate the public about autism and its unique characteristics.

Efforts are being made to dispel misconceptions and reduce the stigma surrounding autism. Schools and educational institutions are also incorporating inclusive practises to support children with autism, providing them with necessary accommodations and specialised services.

Moreover, parents of children with autism are actively advocating for their rights and demanding better access to diagnosis, early intervention, therapy, and educational resources. Support groups and online communities have emerged, allowing parents to share their experiences and seek guidance.

However, challenges remain, including limited access to specialised services in remote areas, financial constraints, and societal attitudes. Nevertheless, the growing autism awareness movement in Pakistan is gradually leading to increased acceptance, improved support systems, and brighter

EMAN KASHIF,

Lahore.