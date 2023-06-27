China’s NUIST varsity offers scholarships in climate change research

ISLAMABAD - Prof Dr Tong Jiang of Nanjing University of Information Sciences and Technology (NUIST) of China and Executive Director for the Research Institute of Climatic and Environmental Governance on Monday said that his department is offering fully funded scholarships in the field of Climate Change and Environmental Governance for Pakistani students for enhancing their research capacity to combat with climate crises. In this regard, NUIST University of China is collaborating with NUST and an MoU has been signed to foster collaboration in scientific research and exchanges of students and faculty. The research cooperation is also being expanded with other prominent universities of Pakistan which include Quaid-e-Azam University, COMSATS University Islamabad, and the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Professor Jinag told APP. He said that young scientists from Pakistan’s universities in the field of climate change and climate risk studies would be admitted to the university for research. Moreover, Environmental Change Postdoctoral positions would also be offered.

He said that our new project in Pakistan is focused on water shortage and tipping points about climate change. Pakistan suffered great losses due to heavy floods last year and now facing high temperatures and drought. In Pakistan, according to the UN report, the water shortage is increasing in Pakistan and water is also getting drained. It is probably because of the increasing population and deficiencies in the water management mechanism. He said that Pakistan’s economic system is also based on Agriculture and for this water is an essential component. So, therefore, our research would focus on overcoming this climate change impact and reducing the water shortage.

Talking about Air pollution and smog problems, he said that the major causes of poor air quality are industrial emissions, vehicular emissions, domestic emissions, construction-related dust emissions, smoke from brick kilns, and soot from burning agricultural waste. For solutions, he said industries should be shifted from cities to industrial areas, converting the system to renewable energy, increasing the use of affordable public transport systems, planting trees, and better management of livestock and waste from cities.